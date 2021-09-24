 Skip to main content

Why HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2021 10:04am   Comments
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum which dipped after the People’s Bank of China said all crypto-related activities are illegal.

The company also reported FY21 earnings results, which could also be impacting price action.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies reported FY21 EPS of $0.12, up from $(0.01) year over year and income from digital currency mining of $66.7 million, up 128% year over year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies.

At last check, the stock was trading 2.03% lower at $2.9 per share. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week high of $5.75 and a 52-week low of $0.23.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

