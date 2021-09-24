Cloudflare Gets An Analyst Downgrade - Read Why
- Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) to Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- Horan continues to be "very positive" on the long-term prospects for the company's nascent edge platform, but he believes that the stock is "now due for a well-deserved pause."
- Competition is slowly increasing for Cloudflare as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) build out edge, and Street estimates for the company are too high due to the price war between content delivery networks.
- Price Action: NET shares traded lower by 3.74% at $130.59 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for NET
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Perform
|Aug 2021
|Argus Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NET
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech