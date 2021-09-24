 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cloudflare Gets An Analyst Downgrade - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Cloudflare Gets An Analyst Downgrade - Read Why
  • Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded Cloudflare (NYSE: NETto Perform from Outperform without a price target. 
  • Horan continues to be "very positive" on the long-term prospects for the company's nascent edge platform, but he believes that the stock is "now due for a well-deserved pause." 
  • Competition is slowly increasing for Cloudflare as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) build out edge, and Street estimates for the company are too high due to the price war between content delivery networks.
  • Price Action: NET shares traded lower by 3.74% at $130.59 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for NET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021OppenheimerDowngradesOutperformPerform
Aug 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NET
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NET)

Notable Cloudflare Insider Trades $251.40 Thousand In Company Stock
Cloudflare Inc. Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today
Why The Trend Is Your Friend For Expedia, Cloudflare, Plug Power Stocks
3 Hot Tech Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs: How Should You Trade Them?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cloudflare Insider Sold Over $19.83 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRMLoop CapitalMaintains275.0
CRMStifelMaintains350.0
TENBBerenbergUpgrades55.0
DRITruist SecuritiesMaintains180.0
HTHTUBSInitiates Coverage On63.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com