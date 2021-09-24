AECOM Bags Contract From NASA To Provide Architecture, Engineering Services
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected AECOM (NYSE: ACM) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of the Southeast Regional Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program.
- The five-year IDIQ multiple-award contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million.
- AECOM's work will focus on the rehabilitation, modernization, and development of new systems for facilities, utilities, and ground support at several NASA locations across the U.S., including the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
- AECOM will provide a wide range of architecture, civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical infrastructure services across all project phases.
- Price Action: ACM shares closed higher by 6.11% at $66.50 on Thursday.
