 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AECOM Bags Contract From NASA To Provide Architecture, Engineering Services
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
AECOM Bags Contract From NASA To Provide Architecture, Engineering Services
  • The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected AECOM (NYSE: ACM) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of the Southeast Regional Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. 
  • The five-year IDIQ multiple-award contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million.
  • AECOM's work will focus on the rehabilitation, modernization, and development of new systems for facilities, utilities, and ground support at several NASA locations across the U.S., including the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
  • AECOM will provide a wide range of architecture, civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical infrastructure services across all project phases.
  • Also ReadAECOM Boosts Share Buyback Authorization To $1B
  • Price Action: ACM shares closed higher by 6.11% at $66.50 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACM)

AECOM Boosts Share Buyback Authorization To $1B
AECOM Inks MoU To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Railway In Central Italy
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AECOM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com