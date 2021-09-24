 Skip to main content

Ball Plans To Build Beverage Can Plant In North Las Vegas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Ball Plans To Build Beverage Can Plant In North Las Vegas
  • Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) plans to build a new U.S. aluminum beverage packaging plant in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Ball expects to invest nearly $290 million in its North Las Vegas facility over multiple years.
  • The company has scheduled the multi-line plant to begin production in late 2022 and to create nearly 180 manufacturing jobs when fully operational.
  • Price Action: BLL shares closed higher by 0.32% at $93.25 on Thursday.

