Tutor Perini Subsidiary Bags Contract To Construct Hospital In Los Angeles County
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has secured a contract to construct a replacement hospital for Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles County, California. The company did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement.
- The new Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital will be a nine-story, 230,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will feature many new services and programs.
- Tutor Perini expects the construction to begin in October 2021 and complete in 2026. The company has included the contract value in its Q3 2021 backlog.
- Price Action: TPC shares closed higher by 4.8% at $12.89 on Thursday.
