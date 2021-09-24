iMedia Brands To Raise $75M Via Debt Offering
- iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) has priced the underwritten public offering of $75.0 million of 8.50% senior notes due 2026.
- The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $5.0 million of Notes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021.
- The Notes will pay quarterly interest beginning on December 31, 2021, at a rate of 8.50% per year, and will mature on September 30, 2026.
- iMedia Brands intends to use net proceeds to fund the closing cash purchase price for the acquisition of 1-2-3.tv Group.
- Price Action: IMBI shares closed higher by 2.48% at $5.79 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.