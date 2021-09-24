 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iMedia Brands To Raise $75M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
iMedia Brands To Raise $75M Via Debt Offering
  • iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) has priced the underwritten public offering of $75.0 million of 8.50% senior notes due 2026.
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $5.0 million of Notes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021.
  • The Notes will pay quarterly interest beginning on December 31, 2021, at a rate of 8.50% per year, and will mature on September 30, 2026.
  • iMedia Brands intends to use net proceeds to fund the closing cash purchase price for the acquisition of 1-2-3.tv Group.
  • Price Action: IMBI shares closed higher by 2.48% at $5.79 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMBI)

iMedia Brands Seeks To Raise $75M Via Senior Debt To Finance 123tv Acquisition
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
iMedia Brands Q2 Sales Miss Estimates; Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook
iMedia Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com