 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Key Takeaways From White House Chip Crisis Meet
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Key Takeaways From White House Chip Crisis Meet
  • The Biden government urged the semiconductor companies for "more transparency" about their supply chains at the White House meeting on the global chip crisis, Financial Times reports.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), CEO, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MUparticipated in the online meeting.
  • The government sought information on the chip supply and demand, inventory, and different customer segments, including using tools to compel companies on any non-cooperation. 
  • The government feared that the potential factory shutdowns in Vietnam and Malaysia could further affect chip supply chains due to the pandemic's resurgence.
  • TSM acknowledged actively supporting and working with stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor crisis at the meeting, Reuters reports.
  • TSM expressed confidence in its capacity expansion plan, including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona, to support stability in semiconductor supplies.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.46% at $116.72 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSM)

Apple Warns Restoring From Backup On iPhone 13, New iPad Model May Lead To Some Bugs
Apple, Google Sued By Jawbone Over Patent Violations In Noise-Canceling Technology: Report
Disney Decides To Not Investigate Into ABC Sexual Assault Cases: WSJ
Apple Threatens Facebook With Ban Over Instagram Human Trafficking Ads: Report
Why AMD Is Looking 'Solid' Into The Year-End
Stock Buybacks - Why Do Companies Buy Back Their Own Stock?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com