Key Takeaways From White House Chip Crisis Meet
- The Biden government urged the semiconductor companies for "more transparency" about their supply chains at the White House meeting on the global chip crisis, Financial Times reports.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), CEO, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) participated in the online meeting.
- The government sought information on the chip supply and demand, inventory, and different customer segments, including using tools to compel companies on any non-cooperation.
- The government feared that the potential factory shutdowns in Vietnam and Malaysia could further affect chip supply chains due to the pandemic's resurgence.
- TSM acknowledged actively supporting and working with stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor crisis at the meeting, Reuters reports.
- TSM expressed confidence in its capacity expansion plan, including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona, to support stability in semiconductor supplies.
