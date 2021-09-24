 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Heats Up Streaming Rivalry With Disney, Netflix In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Heats Up Streaming Rivalry With Disney, Netflix In India
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNlaunched Prime Video Channels in India starting September 24, attempting to win market share from The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).
  • Prime members have the add-on subscription option of popular OTT services and stream their content on India's Amazon Prime Video app and website at subscriptions ranging from ₹299 a year for discovery+ to ₹1,999 a year for MUBI.
  • The Prime members will get the option to watch from eight video-streaming services, including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV.
  • Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix have an 80% market share of subscribers and revenues in 2021 in the South Asian country led by Walt Disney and followed by Amazon at the second place, Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon also announced the Great Indian Festival 2021 from October 4, involving lakhs of small sellers, including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities. GIF 2021 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs like Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, and top Indian and global brands across categories.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 1.06% at $3,416 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Disney's Space 220 Restaurant Features NASA-Inspired Glimpses With Stellarvator, Orbit View And More
Good News For Cool Cats And Kittens: Tiger King Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix
Stock Buybacks - Why Do Companies Buy Back Their Own Stock?
ANALYSIS: Is Amazon's Eddie Murphy Deal Going To Work?
Is Amazon's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com