Apple Warns Restoring From Backup On iPhone 13, New iPad Model May Lead To Some Bugs

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has warned that restoring from backup might result in bugs related to Apple Music and iOS 15 widgets on the new iPhone 13 and iPad models.

What Happened: Apple said in a new support document published Thursday that customers who try to restore their new iPhone or iPad devices from a backup may not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use the app’s Sync Library.

The issue affects the new iPhone 13, ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini devices but can be solved by a software update, the technology giant noted.

The Tim Cook-led company has also identified another issue that reverts widgets to their default settings after restoring the devices from a backup. This issue too impacts the new iPhone 13, iPad and iPad mini models.

Customers who experience the issue will need to customize their widgets again.

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 models at its much-anticipated fall event held on Sept. 14. The devices went on sale for pre-orders last week.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, pre-order activity across the world indicated that iPhone 13 pre-orders are running over 20% ahead of Apple's iPhone 12 launch last year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.7% higher in Thursday’s trading at $146.83.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple