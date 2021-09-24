 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Warns Restoring From Backup On iPhone 13, New iPad Model May Lead To Some Bugs

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Apple Warns Restoring From Backup On iPhone 13, New iPad Model May Lead To Some Bugs

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has warned that restoring from backup might result in bugs related to Apple Music and iOS 15 widgets on the new iPhone 13 and iPad models.

What Happened: Apple said in a new support document published Thursday that customers who try to restore their new iPhone or iPad devices from a backup may not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use the app’s Sync Library.

The issue affects the new iPhone 13, ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini devices but can be solved by a software update, the technology giant noted.

The Tim Cook-led company has also identified another issue that reverts widgets to their default settings after restoring the devices from a backup. This issue too impacts the new iPhone 13, iPad and iPad mini models.

Customers who experience the issue will need to customize their widgets again.

See Also: Here's Why Upgrading To iPhone 13 May Not Be Worth It

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 models at its much-anticipated fall event held on Sept. 14. The devices went on sale for pre-orders last week.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, pre-order activity across the world indicated that iPhone 13 pre-orders are running over 20% ahead of Apple's iPhone 12 launch last year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.7% higher in Thursday’s trading at $146.83.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple, Google Sued By Jawbone Over Patent Violations In Noise-Canceling Technology: Report
Disney Decides To Not Investigate Into ABC Sexual Assault Cases: WSJ
Apple Threatens Facebook With Ban Over Instagram Human Trafficking Ads: Report
Stock Buybacks - Why Do Companies Buy Back Their Own Stock?
Facebook Warns iOS Changes Are Hurting Advertising Numbers, But Here's Why That Isn't A Big Concern Yet
Facebook Stock Puts In A Bottom, Options Traders Bet Big On Further Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech iPad iPhoneNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com