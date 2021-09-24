Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Master is set to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales of new homes have remained strong at an annual pace of 708,000 in July. Analysts expect August’s sales holding at the 708,000 rate.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
