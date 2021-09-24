SFTCA Raises Concerns Over Tesla Full Self-Driving Name, Safety Ahead Of Wider Beta Release

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has raised concerns about the safety record of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) advanced driver assistant system just ahead of a wide beta release of the autonomous software system, Reuters reported on Thursday.

What Happened: Besides raising concerts on the safety record, the transport authority has disputed the name "Full Self-Driving" (FSD), which it says is an advanced driver assistance program, not an autonomous vehicle system.

The agency’s Executive Director Tilly Chang told Reuters that a human driver should "continuously monitor" Tesla's FSD system and the name of the service could be confusing for consumers. Chang added that she hoped "DMV, FTC and NHTSA continue to monitor and analyze this issue to protect consumers and the traveling public."

SFCTA manages the funding for transit and roadway projects in San Francisco.

Why It Matters: The Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle maker Tesla has been under increased regulatory scrutiny this year after a number of crashes that are now under federal investigation. The Elon Musk-led company is also close to unveiling a wide release of a test version of the FSD software that works on city streets and highways.

Tesla has rolled its FSD Beta program out to an army of testers who have shown the car can make impressive moves, such as dodging a deer on dirt roads.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.23% higher at $753.65 a share on Thursday.