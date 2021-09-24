5 Stocks To Consider For World Gorilla Day

Friday, Sept. 24 marks World Gorilla Day, when we take time to celebrate our closest relative within the animal kingdom. And for stock investors and traders with a special fondness for our simian cousins, here are five stocks that seem like appropriate choices for this distinctive day.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA):. What’s the connection between electric vehicles and gorillas? Well, the vehicles themselves not the common bond, but the company’s chief has a gorilla fetish — after all, Elon Musk is unique among the captains of industry as being the sole C-suite occupant to record and release a song about a martyred gorilla:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT): The most famous gorilla in pop culture history is, without a doubt, King Kong, and in the 1933 film classic the oversized ape met his doom atop the Empire State Building.

That celebrated structure is owned by the real estate investment trust Empire State Realty Trust, and each year millions of tourists come to see the landmark structure that was the big screen setting of Kong’s fatal fight against his captors.

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE): What’s a gorilla without a banana? In reality, Mountain gorillas mostly consume leaves, stems, pith and shoots, with only a minimal fruit intake, while the Western lowland gorillas follow that diet but also include termites and ants in their meals.

Still, Dole plc is the world’s largest producer of fruits and vegetables, including the bananas that gorillas only eat in human imagination.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW): In marketing, the word “gorilla” is used to suggest uncommon strength that eludes mere mortals. Corning is among the companies to follow that strategy with its Gorilla Glass, a brand of chemically strengthened glass that is deceptively thin but extraordinarily damage resistant. And if you’re reading this article on your phone, there’s an excellent chance you’re looking through Gorilla Glass at the moment.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC): Earlier this month, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted the message to the “apes” supporting his stock: “On 9/24 rent any of the 9 Planet of the Apes movies on AMC Theatres On Demand, we will give all of the $3.99 proceeds to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the Wildlife Conservation Society.”

Of course, we all know what happens when apes take control … especially in New York City!

Photo: Pixabay.