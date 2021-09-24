Skip The Concession Lines At NFL Stadiums Thanks To GrubHub And This Other Company

If you hate waiting in long lines at professional sports stadiums, Thursday’s news from the Washington Football Team might be music to your ears.

What Happened: The Washington Football Team partnered with GrubHub, owned by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV-ADR (NASDAQ: GRUB), in a deal that allows NFL fans to order directly from their seats at FedExField.

The deal marks the first professional sports team to partner with GrubHub and will help fans save time by skipping long concession lines.

“This partnership with GrubHub provides our fans with easier, faster and contactless access to amazing food vendors at the stadium, which means they can enjoy all of their favorite game day foods while also having more time to cheer on the Burgundy and Gold,” Washington Football Team President Jason Wright said.

Fans in attendance can scan a QR code on the back of their seat, pay in the GrubHub app and pick up the food at a designated concession lane.

GrubHub tested the offering in the preseason and reported wait times were cut in half for those who used the app and pickup locations.

The partnership from GrubHub could be the first of many signed by a leader in the food delivery space. Rival Uber Eats, owned by Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), could also be looking to make a play in the sports stadium space to gain share in the market.

The Unknown NFL Concession Company: Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is offering fans at multiple NFL stadiums convenient ordering options.

Aramark provides food service to fans at stadiums for the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Aramack has self-checkout devices for food and beverage items throughout stadiums and has a mobile beer express service at several stadiums. Many of the NFL stadiums are offering mobile ordering and in-seat delivery.

A return of fans at NFL stadiums and the potential for increased revenue from fans using the new ordering platforms could help give Aramark a revenue boost and make the stock a strong reopening play.

Price Action: GRUB shares are down 5.11% to $15.41 and ARMK shares are up 0.63%% to $33.33 on Friday morning.

Photo by Ball Park Brand on Unsplash