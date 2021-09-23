 Skip to main content

Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher and continuing to gain as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebounded following recent weakness driven by China volatility.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.22% to $443.18
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.92% to $372.98
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 1.48% to $347.56

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Thursday.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Despite significant optimism about green energy following the November 2020 U.S. election, the Invesco Solar ETF (NASDAQ: TAN) is down 19% year-to-date in 2021… Read More

Many companies create their name based on the founder or the key sector the company competes in. Over time, as the company changes leadership and expands into other areas, the name no longer fits… Read More

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) priced its IPO at $27 per share. On Sept. 15, the company made its public debut and the stock opened for trading at $37.50… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

