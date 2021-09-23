 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Moderna Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $457.32 amid strength in vaccine names. FDA authorization of a booster shot from competitors BioNTech and Pfizer has possibly lifted sector sentiment as well.

Peer vaccine producer, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), is also trading higher after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $63.64.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

EMA To Decide On Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Next Month: Reuters
After Today's Fed Meeting, Investors Are Stuck With Contradictory Reports On Evergrande And The Debt Ceiling
Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100
FDA To Probably Decide On Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots By Tomorrow: Bloomberg
Why Moderna Shares Are Rising
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com