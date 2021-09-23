GreenPower Motor Delivers 10 EV Star CC To WeShip
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) has delivered 10 GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis (EV Star CC) to WeShip LLC.
- WeShip and GreenPower secured HVIP vouchers for $66,000 per EV Star Cab and Chassis for a total of $660,000 in funding for this project, and GreenPower provided lease financing to fund the remainder of the purchase price.
- This purpose-built Cab and Chassis delivers a carrying capacity of up to 7,000 pounds and a range of 150 miles.
- Price Action: GP shares traded higher by 3.26% at $14.25 on the last check Thursday.
