GreenPower Motor Delivers 10 EV Star CC To WeShip
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
GreenPower Motor Delivers 10 EV Star CC To WeShip
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GPhas delivered 10 GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis (EV Star CC) to WeShip LLC.
  • WeShip and GreenPower secured HVIP vouchers for $66,000 per EV Star Cab and Chassis for a total of $660,000 in funding for this project, and GreenPower provided lease financing to fund the remainder of the purchase price.
  • This purpose-built Cab and Chassis delivers a carrying capacity of up to 7,000 pounds and a range of 150 miles.
  • Price Action: GP shares traded higher by 3.26% at $14.25 on the last check Thursday.

