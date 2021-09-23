What's Going On With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday amid overall market strength as well as continued attention on the WallStreetBets forum.

Trading volume was nearing 34 million at publication time, pacing pretty close to its daily average of about 45 million.

Palantir recently broke through strong resistance near the $27.50 level and has seen continued momentum since.

Palantir is among the top 10 most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

Palantir has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025. The company makes products for human-driven analysis of real-world data.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.02% at $29.08 at time of publication.

Photo: Cory Doctorow from Flickr.