Dogness Expands Pet-Tech Products Lines On Boqii
- Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is expanding the availability of its intelligent pet-tech products with Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ), a pet-focused platform in China.
- Boqii will now make Dogness' intelligent pet-tech products available, including Smart Fountains and Smart Feeders, and continue providing products from the traditional portfolio.
- Price Action: DOGZ shares traded higher by 0.39% at $2.55 on the last check Thursday.
