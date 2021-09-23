 Skip to main content

China Yuchai Invests In New Energy Technologies
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
China Yuchai Invests In New Energy Technologies
  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD), through its primary operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has agreed with the Government of Nanning Municipality to research, develop and construct new production capacity for new energy technologies.
  • GYMCL has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd., with registered capital of RMB 500 million, as the primary investment vehicle for the construction of the Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Project.
  • China Yuchai expects the Project to accelerate GYMCL's development of new energy technologies.
  • Price Action: CYD shares traded higher by 4.33% at $13.48 on the last check Thursday.

