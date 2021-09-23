Tesla Breaks Ground On California Megafactory: TechCrunch
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) broke ground on its "Megafactory," a new production facility in Lathrop, California, to produce its large-scale battery system Megapack, TechCrunch reports as per Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal's Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) post.
- The factory is near Tesla's automotive plant in Fremont.
- Lathrop is also home to Tesla's 870,000-square-foot distribution center.
- Megapacks, and Tesla's other energy storage products, were being manufactured at its so-called "Gigafactory" in Sparks, Nevada.
- TSLA Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 0.4% at $748.92 on the last check Thursday.
