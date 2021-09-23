 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Breaks Ground On California Megafactory: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Breaks Ground On California Megafactory: TechCrunch
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) broke ground on its "Megafactory," a new production facility in Lathrop, California, to produce its large-scale battery system Megapack, TechCrunch reports as per Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal's Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) post.
  • The factory is near Tesla's automotive plant in Fremont.
  • Lathrop is also home to Tesla's 870,000-square-foot distribution center.
  • Megapacks, and Tesla's other energy storage products, were being manufactured at its so-called "Gigafactory" in Sparks, Nevada.
  • TSLA Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 0.4% at $748.92 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tesla
This Sushi Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Apple, Disney, Ford And Tesla
Dogecoin Transaction Levels Drop To 4-Year Low Despite Surge In Adoption
Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With TSLA
Where Cramer Stands On Tesla, Fisker Following Mixed Analyst Ratings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com