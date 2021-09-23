 Skip to main content

Why Are Altice USA Shares Plunging Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • Cable provider Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) expects to lose 15,000 to 20,000 broadband customers this quarter, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company had 4.4 million internet customers at midyear and called the result “disappointing” at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc conference.
  • The pandemic accelerated broadband adds during the pandemic due to remote working and learning.
  • Price Action: ATUS shares traded lower by 13.30% at $21.91 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Short Ideas Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

