Why Are Altice USA Shares Plunging Today?
- Cable provider Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) expects to lose 15,000 to 20,000 broadband customers this quarter, Bloomberg reports.
- The company had 4.4 million internet customers at midyear and called the result “disappointing” at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc conference.
- The pandemic accelerated broadband adds during the pandemic due to remote working and learning.
- Price Action: ATUS shares traded lower by 13.30% at $21.91 on the last check Thursday.
