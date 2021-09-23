 Skip to main content

Baxter's Norepinephrine Wins FDA Nod For Low Blood Pressure
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:24am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Baxter International Inc's (NYSE: BAX) premix norepinephrine bitartrate in 5% dextrose injection.
  • Norepinephrine is indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension (low blood pressure). 
  • According to a news release, the company's formulation of norepinephrine is the first and only manufacturer-prepared, ready-to-use formulation. 
  • The Company offers the formulation in 4 mg/250 mL (16 mcg/mL) and 8 mg/250 mL (32 mcg/mL) strengths.
  • Baxter's formulation has a shelf life of up to 21 months in a refrigerator or up to 90 days at room temperature in overwrap. It can be stored in automated dispensing cabinets at the point of care.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BAX stock is up 0.12% at $81.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

