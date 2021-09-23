 Skip to main content

Samsung Wins Tesla Contract, Beating Taiwan Semiconductor: KED
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) won a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) contract beating Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), the Korea Economic Daily reports.
  • Samsung will manufacture Tesla's next-generation hardware 4 (HW 4.0) chip for its fully autonomous driving technology.
  • Tesla and Samsung's foundry division were working on the design and samples of the chip from the start of 2021.
  • Samsung aims to mass-produce the Tesla HW 4.0 chip at its main Hwasung plant in Korea using the 7-nm processing technology in Q4 of 2021 at the earliest.
  • Tesla and Samsung agreed on the 7-nm process for the safety of Tesla's next-generation electric vehicles.
  • Tesla's Cybertruck will likely adopt the HW 4.0 computer.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.26% at $753.9 on the last check Thursday.

