5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) - P/E: 8.04 Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) - P/E: 6.8 Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 5.61 Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) - P/E: 1.34 Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) - P/E: 5.55

TechnipFMC's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.03. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.81%, which has decreased by 1.43% from 2.24% in the previous quarter.

Energy Transfer's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.2, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.12%, which has decreased by 1.52% from last quarter's yield of 7.64%.

Most recently, Star Group reported earnings per share at -0.3, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.71. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.03%, which has decreased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 5.15%.

Crescent Point Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.16, which has increased by 14.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.76%, which has increased by 2.53% from 0.23% last quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.72, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.28%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 10.5% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.