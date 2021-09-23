 Skip to main content

Elbit Systems Bags $54M Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Order
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:39am   Comments
  • Elbit Systems Ltd's (NASDAQ: ESLT) U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLChas secured a second production order valued at ~$54 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, provide spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment for the U.S. Army. 
  • The company plans to execute the order in Roanoke, Virginia, and supply through February 2023. 
  • The order is part of the Other Transaction Authority contract and can reach a maximum amount of ~$442 million.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 0.85% at $146.11 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com