Thorne HealthTech To Raise $70M Via IPO At $10/Share
- Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRN) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 7 million shares of its common stock at $10.00 per share.
- The company had estimated the IPO price to be $10 - $11 per share.
- Thorne HealthTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1 million shares.
- The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $70.0 million.
- The company's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "THRN."
- The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021.
