Thorne HealthTech To Raise $70M Via IPO At $10/Share
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:25am   Comments
  • Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRNhas priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 7 million shares of its common stock at $10.00 per share.
  • The company had estimated the IPO price to be $10 - $11 per share.
  • Thorne HealthTech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1 million shares.
  • The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $70.0 million.
  • The company's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "THRN."
  • The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021.

