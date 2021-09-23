 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 4:26am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims to decline to 309,000 for the September 18 week from 332,000 in the previous week.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is projected to drop slightly to 0.50 in August from July's stronger-than-expected reading of 0.53.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect September's manufacturing and services PMIs to come in at 60.8 and 55.1, respectively.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After July's 0.9% growth, a 0.6% rise is expected for August.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the Kansas City index steady at 29 in September.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

