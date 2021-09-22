 Skip to main content

Safe Bulkers Sells Kamsarmax Vessel 'MV Pedhoulas Fighter' For $23.7M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
  • Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SBhas agreed to sell MV Pedhoulas Fighter, a 2012 Chinese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, for a gross sale price of $23.7 million and forward delivery date within 4Q21.
  • Including this sale, the company has sold seven vessels, acquired four second-hand vessels, and ordered eight Japanese newbuild vessels with deliveries from Q2 2022 until Q1 2024.
  • "With the sale of MV Pedhoulas Fighter, we conclude the sale of three sister ships, Kamsarmax class, Chinese-built vessels, gradually renewing our fleet with modern more efficient Japanese built newbuilds or Japanese-built younger vessels," said company President Loukas Barmparis.
  • Price Action: SB shares closed higher by 8.41% at $4.77 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Dry Bulk VesselsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

