Castor Maritime Enters New Charter Agreements For Two Vessels
- Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has taken the delivery of M/V Magic Mars, the 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, on September 20, 2021.
- The company has entered a charter agreement for the M/V Magic Mars at a gross daily charter rate of $34,600. The charter is expected to commence on or around September 24, 2021, and will have a duration of about 75 days.
- M/V Magic Argo, a 2009 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $33,500. The charter commenced on September 14, 2021, and has a duration of about 90 days.
- Price Action: CTRM shares closed higher by 3.75% at $2.49 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks