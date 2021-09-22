 Skip to main content

Why Ambarella's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are trading higher after Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $185 price target.

Ambarella's stock is trading up 8.37% to a price of $161.38. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.47 million, which is approximately 198.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 742.29 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Ambarella's stock was $110.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $153.18 and a low of $48.35 in the past 52 weeks.

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021KeybancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Sep 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

