Why Ambarella's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are trading higher after Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $185 price target.

Ambarella's stock is trading up 8.37% to a price of $161.38. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.47 million, which is approximately 198.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 742.29 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Ambarella's stock was $110.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $153.18 and a low of $48.35 in the past 52 weeks.

