Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower after the company announced it has decided to suspend deliveries of the C-1000 vehicles and recall 41 vehicles it has already delivered.

Workhorse is currently down 8.97% to a price of $7.46. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 17.27 million, about 239.06% of its recent 30-day volume average of 7.23 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.93 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $42.96 and fallen to a low of $7.07.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: BZI-WIIM why it's movingNews

