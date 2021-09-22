Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower after the company announced it has decided to suspend deliveries of the C-1000 vehicles and recall 41 vehicles it has already delivered.

Workhorse is currently down 8.97% to a price of $7.46. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 17.27 million, about 239.06% of its recent 30-day volume average of 7.23 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.93 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $42.96 and fallen to a low of $7.07.

