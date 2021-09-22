GM's JV Ultium Cells Selects Honeywell Quality Control System For Battery Production Plant
- Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) stated that Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), will use its Quality Control System (QCS) to ensure the quality and integrity of the lithium-ion batteries produced at the new manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
- Honeywell's QCS will deploy compact, high-precision scanners and basis weight sensors to serve as the quality control platform for four Lordstown plant production lines.
- The 2.8 million-square-foot factory, due to be completed in 2022, will produce lithium-ion battery cells for GM electric vehicles ranging from Cadillac sedans to Hummers.
- Ultium Cells was founded as part of GM's strategy to produce a complete range of zero-emissions, all-electric cars, and trucks by 2035.
- Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $216.69 on the last check on Wednesday.
