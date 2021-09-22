 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berkshire Grey Unveils AI-Powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall For eCommerce Order Fulfillment
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Berkshire Grey Unveils AI-Powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall For eCommerce Order Fulfillment
  • Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRYlaunched its AI-powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW) solution for eCommerce order fulfillment.
  • The RSPW is an automated put wall that increases capacity and throughput with robotic automation. The solution enables retailers to increase capacity and meet escalating consumer demand despite labor shortages.
  • "This new platform increases order processing speeds, optimizes the fulfillment workforce, and most importantly gets more orders out the door more quickly," said Tom Wagner, Founder, and CEO at Berkshire Grey.
  • Price Action: BGRY shares are trading higher by 9.61% at $7.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Tackles E-Commerce Inefficiency With Robotic Put Wall
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Automation BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com