Albertsons Companies To Launch Shoppable Video Experiences With Firework
- Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has partnered with Firework to launch Shoppable video experiences and livestream.
- Firework enables its customers to create, host, and curate short-form and livestream videos on any site on the open web.
- The end-to-end implementation consists of three distinct phases.
- In the first phase, Albertsons will use Firework to deploy short video content and cooking experiences on the various banner websites.
- The partnership will expand offerings and experiences in 2022.
- Price Action: ACI shares closed Wednesday's trading session at $30.26.
