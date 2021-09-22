 Skip to main content

Motorcar Parts Of America Subsidiary Signs Distribution Partnership In Europe
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • Motorcar Parts Of America Inc's (NASDAQ: MPAA) wholly-owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has signed a distribution partnership with TECTRA a.s. to accelerate electric vehicle testing solution sales in the European market.
  • TECTRA is a testing solutions and services provider for customers in Central and Southeastern Europe.
  • "We look forward to working with TECTRA a.s. to take advantage of the exciting opportunities in the Czech Republic," said Bill Hardy, CEO of D&V Electronics.
  • Price Action: MPAA shares are trading higher by 4.62% at $19.71 on the last check Wednesday.

