Microsoft's Latest Offerings Ahead Of Upcoming Holiday Season
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced five new Surface products, including a laptop, three tablets, and a new folding phone, as per its blog.

Product Details: The $1,600 Surface Laptop Studio has a hinge that helps to tilt the 14-inch display bringing the screen closer and making it easier to write on. Users can flip it over and use it as a tablet.

Users can conceal and charge the new $130 Surface Slim Pen 2 beneath the Surface Laptop Studio's keyboard. It has a haptic trackpad for a better clicking experience.

Microsoft also announced its flagship Surface Pro 8 tablet starting at $1,100. The tablet has a 13-inch display with an adaptive color feature, and a screen has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. 

There is an optional detachable keyboard with a spot to stow away and charge the new Slim Pen. Consumers can configure the new system with 11th-generation Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Core chips of up to 32GB of RAM. Microsoft's Pro 8 gets up to 16 hours of battery life.

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 phone, starting at $1,500, incorporated several new cameras, 5G support, near-field communications for mobile payments, and stereo speakers. It retained the same Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Snapdragon 888 chip.

The Surface Duo 2 opens up to two 5.8-inch screens that can be used simultaneously or stretch a single app across both displays. The displays have a 90hz refresh rate.

Microsoft refreshed its Surface Go 3, a miniature version of its Surface Pro tablet, starting at $400. Users can configure Surface Go 3 with up to an Intel Core i3 chip and claim up to 11 hours of battery life. However, it lacks 5G support.

Microsoft announced a new Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X tablet, starting from $900 with the same features. Windows 11 will enable the device to run specific 64-bit apps through emulation. Hardware generated only 4% of Microsoft's revenue in Q2.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.91% at $297.48 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Company Website

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

