ASGN Segment ECS Pockets New Contract, Multiple Task Orders
- ASGN Inc's (NYSE: ASGN) federal government segment ECS has secured the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Legacy Data Consolidation Solution (LDCS) contract.
- As the prime awardee, ECS will work with NIWC Atlantic and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to digitally transform data from multiple legacy electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems into a consolidated solution supporting critical use cases.
- ECS has also received three task orders to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries).
- Under this contract, ECS will provide a range of program management, statistical and economic analyses, and communication solutions.
- The financial terms for both contracts were not disclosed.
- Price Action: ASGN shares are trading higher by 1.81% at $112.99 on the last check Wednesday.
