Why Facebook Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower in possible reaction to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal alleging issues at the company, including mental health impacts of Instagram.

Facebook also announced Wednesday via blog post that it underreported ad performance on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones. The company estimated it underreported web conversions on Apple’s iOS by approximately 15% during the third quarter.

Facebook expects that the privacy changes Apple made to its iOS operating system will continue to have a negative impact.

"The cost of achieving your business outcome may have increased and it’s also gotten harder to measure your campaigns on our platform. In some cases, this is due to underreporting on our part," Facebook told advertisers in a blog post.

Facebook continued, "As we noted during our earnings call in July, we expected increased headwinds from platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter."

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian reported seeing massive put buying activity in Facebook today on CNBC. The stock fell another 1% after Najarian's segment.

FB Price Action: Facebook has traded as high as $384.33 and as low as $244.13 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.20% at $342.45 at time of publication.

