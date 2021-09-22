 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Cloudflare Insider Trades $251.40 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Notable Cloudflare Insider Trades $251.40 Thousand In Company Stock

Paul Underwood, Chief Accounting Officer at Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Paul Underwood exercised options to purchase 2,000 Cloudflare shares at a price of $0 per share on September 20. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $125.70 to raise a total of $251,400 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Underwood still owns 13,285 shares of Cloudflare worth $1,806,427.

Cloudflare shares are trading up 4.28% at $135.97 at the time of this writing on Wednesday afternoon.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cloudflare's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (NET)

Cloudflare Inc. Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today
Why The Trend Is Your Friend For Expedia, Cloudflare, Plug Power Stocks
3 Hot Tech Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs: How Should You Trade Them?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cloudflare Insider Sold Over $19.83 Million In Company Stock
Radware In Talks To Go Private: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Paul UnderwoodNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com