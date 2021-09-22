 Skip to main content

C4 Therapeutics Insider Trades $1.06 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Elena Prokupets, Director at C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), made a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Prokupets sold 21,161 shares of C4 Therapeutics at prices ranging from $50.04 to $50.14. The total transaction amounted to $1,059,956.

Following the transaction, Prokupets still owns 526,364 shares of C4 Therapeutics worth $26,460,318.

C4 Therapeutics shares are trading up 0.42% at $50.27 at the time of this writing on Wednesday afternoon.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of C4 Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Elena Prokupets Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

