Puebla Municipal Police Partners With Axon For TASER Device Deployment In Mexico
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) announced that Puebla Municipal Police Department will equip officers with TASER conducted electrical devices (CEDs) as a critical de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • "We are excited to partner with the Puebla Police in implementing a TASER device program," says Vishal Dhir, Axon's Managing Director of Canada and Latin America.
  • Puebla Police joins Monterrey Police Department in using TASER device expansion in Mexico.
  • Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $175.25 on the last check Wednesday.

