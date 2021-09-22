Puebla Municipal Police Partners With Axon For TASER Device Deployment In Mexico
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) announced that Puebla Municipal Police Department will equip officers with TASER conducted electrical devices (CEDs) as a critical de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
- "We are excited to partner with the Puebla Police in implementing a TASER device program," says Vishal Dhir, Axon's Managing Director of Canada and Latin America.
- Puebla Police joins Monterrey Police Department in using TASER device expansion in Mexico.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $175.25 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.