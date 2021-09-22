 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Apple's Long-Rumored AR Headset Coming In 2022?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
Share:
Is Apple's Long-Rumored AR Headset Coming In 2022?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has just come off its major hardware launch event of the year and within days, rumors of timeline, specifications and pricing of Cupertino's augmented reality headset have begun making the rounds.

What Happened: Apple's AR headset will enter mass production in the second quarter of 2022, McRumors reported, citing a translated report featured in the Taiwan version of DigiTimes.

The AR headset has completed the second phase of prototype testing and mass production will begin shortly, the report said.

The first-gen AR headset, the report said, will have a slightly bulky design, similar to Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus Rift headset.

Multiple camera modules, feature-eye tracking and possibly iris recognition may be featured in the AR headset.

The AR accessory could reportedly be priced between $2,000 and $3,000.

Related Link: How Is Apple's China Risk-Reward Scenario Playing Out?

What's Next: Premised on Apple revving up its AR platform and adding several AR-centric features to its iOS and iPadOS, it appears Apple Glasses are likely on their way, the report said.  

Apple is also reportedly working on a VR and mixed reality headset, featuring ultra-high-resolution screens and a cinematic speaker system that should enable realistic visual experiences.

Apple will likely be the first to come to market with high-end Mixed Reality goggles in 2022, followed by more mainstream AR [Apple] glasses in 2025, Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster said in a note.

At last check, Apple shares were up 1.21% at $145.17.

Related Link: Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Najarian Sees Massive Put Buying In Facebook—Here's How He's Playing The Stock
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Facebook Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Tigress Financial Sees 36% Upside In Apple - Read Why
Facebook Admits Underreporting Ad Performance Citing Apple's Privacy Update
After Today's Fed Meeting, Investors Are Stuck With Contradictory Reports On Evergrande And The Debt Ceiling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Augmented Reality augmented reality headset Gene Munster Loup FundsNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com