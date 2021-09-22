Is Apple's Long-Rumored AR Headset Coming In 2022?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has just come off its major hardware launch event of the year and within days, rumors of timeline, specifications and pricing of Cupertino's augmented reality headset have begun making the rounds.

What Happened: Apple's AR headset will enter mass production in the second quarter of 2022, McRumors reported, citing a translated report featured in the Taiwan version of DigiTimes.

The AR headset has completed the second phase of prototype testing and mass production will begin shortly, the report said.

The first-gen AR headset, the report said, will have a slightly bulky design, similar to Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus Rift headset.

Multiple camera modules, feature-eye tracking and possibly iris recognition may be featured in the AR headset.

The AR accessory could reportedly be priced between $2,000 and $3,000.

Related Link: How Is Apple's China Risk-Reward Scenario Playing Out?

What's Next: Premised on Apple revving up its AR platform and adding several AR-centric features to its iOS and iPadOS, it appears Apple Glasses are likely on their way, the report said.

Apple is also reportedly working on a VR and mixed reality headset, featuring ultra-high-resolution screens and a cinematic speaker system that should enable realistic visual experiences.

Apple will likely be the first to come to market with high-end Mixed Reality goggles in 2022, followed by more mainstream AR [Apple] glasses in 2025, Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster said in a note.

At last check, Apple shares were up 1.21% at $145.17.

Related Link: Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay