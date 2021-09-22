Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), are trading higher as Treasury yields rise ahead of today's conclusion of a two-day Fed meeting. Stocks across sectors have also rebounded following Monday's selloff.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth and investment management.

Wells Fargo shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $47.30. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $51.41 and a 52-week low of $20.76.