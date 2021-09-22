Bed Bath & Beyond Partners With DoorDash For On-Demand Delivery
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) has partnered with DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) to offer consumers on-demand delivery of essential homeware products. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.
- The partnership will offer products from more than 700 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and nearly 120 buybuy BABY locations nationwide.
- Starting today, DoorDash will offer more than 60,000 products and items found on BedBathandbeyond.com and buybuyBABY.com on the DoorDash marketplace app and website.
- Consumers can browse and order products for on-demand delivery and have them delivered within an hour on average.
- Price Action: BBBY shares are trading higher by 2.25% at $23.64 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.