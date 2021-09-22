 Skip to main content

Bed Bath & Beyond Partners With DoorDash For On-Demand Delivery
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBYhas partnered with DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) to offer consumers on-demand delivery of essential homeware products. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.
  • The partnership will offer products from more than 700 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and nearly 120 buybuy BABY locations nationwide. 
  • Starting today, DoorDash will offer more than 60,000 products and items found on BedBathandbeyond.com and buybuyBABY.com on the DoorDash marketplace app and website.
  • Consumers can browse and order products for on-demand delivery and have them delivered within an hour on average.
  • Price Action: BBBY shares are trading higher by 2.25% at $23.64 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

